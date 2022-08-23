Daewoo Express sealed over outdated buses, lack of facilities in terminal

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :District Administration Peshawar here Tuesday sealed Daewoo Express terminal over dilapidated conditions of buses and unsatisfactory cleanliness of lavatories.

Following complaints of people, Assistant Commissioner, Ubaid Dogar and Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Akbar Iftikhar visited Daewoo Express terminal and inspected in various sections.

He sealed the terminal over outdated buses, unhygienic conditions in washrooms and tuck shop, lack of facilities in waiting rooms and decrepit air conditioning system.

Commissioner Peshawar, Raiz Mehsud has also warned indiscriminate action against transport terminals that lacked basic facilities.

It is worth mentioning that administration of Daewoo Express had promised to replace old buses and improve facilities in the terminal by August 15, 2022.

The action has been taken against Daewoo Express for not fulfilling their promises to add new busses and provide needed facilities to passengers.