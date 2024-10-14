Open Menu

Daewoo To Transfer Buses To TransPeshawar After Contract Expiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Limited, which operates and maintains the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Peshawar, has agreed to transfer ownership of its 244 buses to TransPeshawar once its 12-year contract expires

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Daewoo Pakistan's CEO, Faisal Ahmed Siddiqui, confirmed the company's commitment to waiving the ownership clause, ensuring a smooth handover of buses while maintaining other contractual obligations.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance, Muzzammil Aslam in a statement said, "After the successful settlement of BRT dispute, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has successfully got the waiver from Daewoo Pakistan regarding the ownership of 244 BRT buses at the end of contract. We are really thankful to Daewoo Pakistan and congratulations to residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"

The company operates 159 buses from the Chamkani Depot and 85 from the Mall of Hayatabad Depot under separate contracts with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

