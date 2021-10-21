DAG continues arguments in Imran Farooq murder case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing till October 26, in murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)'s founder leader Imran Farooq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing till October 26, in murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)'s founder leader Imran Farooq.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case wherein Deputy Attorney General Khawaja Imtiaz continued his arguments.

The deputy attorney general said the joint investigation report (JIT) had declared the three petitioners as accused in the case. The three accused had allegedly murdered Imran Farooq on instructions of MQM's leader Altaf Hussain in London.

He said a total of five challan in the case had been submitted to the court.

Three challan comprised the Pakistani evidence while the other two were containing British evidence.

The deputy attorney general said the confession statements of the three accused had also been recorded. Accused Mohsin Ali was arrested on May 12, 2015, he said, adding that the witness's statement was also recorded under section 164.

The accused had been denied the statement of witness for three years, Khawaja Imtiaz said. He read out the confession statement of the accused before the court.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date. The deputy attorney general would continue his arguments on next hearing as well.