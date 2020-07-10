DAGP organizes training course as part of reform agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan has successfully completed first three-day training workshop as part of its reforms agenda.

The course titled 'Negotiation and Conflict Management' was held here from July 8 to 10 under continued professional development programme of the department.

Due to the corona pandemic and the need for social distancing, this training has been arranged via video conferencing, a press release issued by the DAGP said on Friday.

The aim of this training is to enable the officers of the department to think, plan and act strategically when they negotiate and manage any conflict.

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) congratulated the course designers, course reviewers, trainers and the management on successful launching of the CPD course.

The AGP termed this reform initiative very crucial for the Department and said that the capacity building of the human resources will contribute to the quality output on modern needs.

As part of re-structuring and enhancing capacity building of the DAGP, the Department has developed 70 short courses to train its officers and to equip them with modern skills and knowledge.

The courses cover a wide-range of areas including financial management, decision-making, strategic planning, conflict resolution, auditing, accounting, finance, computer and IT skills etc.

The courses have been designed for the officers from BS-16 to BS-21 officers keeping in view and more than one thousand and five hundred officers/official will be trained during next two years.