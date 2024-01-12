Open Menu

Dahri Urges Social Media Users To Get Knowledge Of Cyber Laws To Avoid Committing Crime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 06:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Human Right activist and advocate Muhammad Nawaz Dahri on Friday urged social media users to get knowledge of cyber laws to avoid committing crime.

Number of social media users are committing crime due to ignorance and lack of knowledge regarding cyber laws,

he said while talking to a private television channel.

Nawaz Dahri said that Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) has already introduced in 2016, to control the increasing cases of cyber crime. Before the PECA act, he said social media users had not been monitored.

Replying to a question, he said, we have five to six million active users in the country.

To another question, he said, Our authorities are well equipped to detect every user committing cyber crime and they could be held responsible through prosecuting, he added. He said that defaming someone on social media is a punishable offence and for this, a heavy penalty could be imposed against the person involved in cyber crime.

He further stated that a person involved in cyber crime could also face three years imprisonment.

