DAI Fleming Fund holds meeting of multi sectoral departments to control antimicrobial resistance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :DAI Fleming Fund here on Tuesday arranged a coordination meeting of Provincial Multi Sectoral departments to discuss and control growing antimicrobial resistance due to irrational use of antibiotics.

Among others, the meeting was attended by stakeholders including Public Health Department, Agriculture Department besides representatives of public and private sector hospitals and World Health Organization. DAI Fleming a UK aid funded program that was aimed to help low and middle income countries in battling antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Addressing the event, Head of UKaid Pakistan, Dr. Ayesha Rashid said that collective and result oriented efforts are needed to control injudicious use of antibiotics that is one of the reason behind growing incidents of antimicrobial resistance and complications of treatment. She said that DAI Fleming fund also shares best practices being followed in UK relating to health sector, introducing modern survey practices and laboratory capacity enhancement with special focus on Human Health Reference Labs, setting up of AMR Surveillance Pilot Projects, Animal Health Livestock, Poultry Reference Labs, conducting research work in hospital labs and clinic engagement programs.

Dr. Babar Azam of WHO said our country needs a proper plan to control unchecked counter sale of antibiotics, their misuse due to lack of knowledge and absence of a proper mechanism to control noso- comial infections in hospitals. He said that excessive use of pesticides was also increasing antibiotics resistance in humans adding animal and agriculture sector should also be involved to devise a policy on the subject matter.

Focal Person for Antimicrobial resistance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Atta Khan Pakistan is cosignatory of Global Action Plan that includes control of infectious diseases. He said that plan was approved in 2015 by WHO 68th World Health Assembly.

