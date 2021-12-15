DAI-Fleming Fund, Indus Hospital hold countrywide AMR awareness seminars for health workers

The Fleming Fund Country Grant Pakistan implementing partner DAI and its sub partner Indus Hospital Network in collaboration with the Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP) organized five seminars on multiple sites all over the country to sensitize healthcare workers over Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Fleming Fund Country Grant Pakistan implementing partner DAI and its sub partner Indus Hospital Network in collaboration with the Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP) organized five seminars on multiple sites all over the country to sensitize healthcare workers over Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR).

The topic of the seminars was "Strategies to Combat the Global Threat of Anti-Microbial Resistance", said a news release.

The interactive seminars were attended by over 500 hospital staff including doctors from multiple specialties.

The participants discussed the overview of the Fleming Fund Country Grant 2 activities, Antimicrobial Resistance as a problem and their root cause and strategies to combat AMR.

The trainings were conducted on 1st December 1, 2021, at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi, 2nd December 2021 at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar, 8th December 2021 at Civil Hospital Karachi, 13 December 2021 at Nishtar Medical University & Hospital (NMUH) Multan and on 14th December 2021 at Shiekh Zayed Hospital (SZH) Lahore. The next Seminar would be conducted in Gilgit Baltistan.

The sessions aimed to educate the hospital staff on the importance of AMR as a burden in Pakistan, the importance of their practices in spreading resistance and the need for judicious use of antimicrobials.

The speakers of seminars included Dr Madeeha Fatima (Site Manager JPMC, Fleming Fund Country Grant, Dr Sunil Dodani (Associate Professor, Department of Infectious Disease, SIUT), Dr Nazia Khursheed (Section head Microbiology, Indus Hospital Health Network).

The Chief Guests of the events were Dr Masroor Ahmed (Dean Jinnah Post JPMC), Dr Bilal Head of OT Complex Civil hospital Karachi, Professor Dr Nehnaz Khakwaani (Head of Department (HOD) Gynecology, NMUH), Professor Shahzad Akbar Khan (Medical Director, HMC), Dr Summiya Nizamuddin (consultant Microbiologist, Shaukat Khanum Hospital), Dr Mariam Danish (Site Manager at the SZH, Fleming Fund Country Grant) and Professor Mateen Izhar (Chairman/ Dean, SZH).

All the respective chief guests highly appreciated the efforts of UK aid-funded the Fleming Fund Country Grant team in containing AMR in Nishtar Hospital.

During the seminars, the Indus Hospital Network Team highlighted the achievements of working with DAI-the Fleming Fund.

On the occasion, Dr Mariah Khan (Assistant Professor, Rehman Medical Institute of Peshawar) shared some shocking figures, '87% Covid-19 patients were prescribed parasitic drugs when only 8% had bacterial infections and required such medicine'.

While addressing the participants in the Shiekh Zayed Hospital, Dr Mariam Danish (Site Manager at the SZH, Fleming Fund Country Grant) shared the alarming practices by doctors. During the event, Dr Summiya Nizamuddin (Consultant Microbiologist, Shaukat Khanum Hospital) discussed strategies to combat AMR. Through her presentation, she warned, "we are losing options of antibiotics, they are either expensive or have a lot of side effects and we are misusing what antibiotics we have left".

The panelists discussed that infectious diseases remain among the leading causes of morbidity and mortality not only for Pakistan but for the planet. The disease burden from multidrug-resistant strains of organisms causing AIDS, tuberculosis, gonorrhea, malaria, influenza, pneumonia, and diarrhea is being felt in both the developed and the developing world's alike. The Seminar aimed to educate the health scientist, workers and researchers and present lessons from relevant experience, delineate a range of pivotal issues and their respective problems and offer potential responses as discussed and described by the speakers and presenters.