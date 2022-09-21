UrduPoint.com

DAI Pakistan Provides Relief To Flood-hit People Of Nowshera

Published September 21, 2022

DAI Pakistan provides relief to flood-hit people of Nowshera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Development Alternatives, Incorporated (DAI) Pakistan on Wednesday provided relief to the victims of flood-hit areas of Nowshera District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and expressed their sorrow on the devastation inflicted by the massive monsoon torrential rains.

Considering the recent devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan, DAI's Pakistan team initiated a 'Flood Relief Donation Drive' among corporate and project teams for the victims of the calamity, a news release said.

The team, led by the Country Director, Arsalan Ali Faheem visited Nowshera District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and met the Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Mir Raza Ozgen to discuss the impact of floods and post flood relief efforts in the district.

The team visited one of the severely flood-hit village, Mohib Banda to distribute the relief items and expressed sorrow at the losses incurred by the residents.

Contributions including rations bags containing pulses, rice, wheat, oil, sugar, biscuits, milk, clothing items, mosquito nets and repellants were distributed among 50 families with the support of district government. Female members of the team also distributed sanitary kits to women and girls and talked about the importance of personal hygiene.

DAI works on the frontlines of global development. Since 1982, DAI has collaborated with the government and people of Pakistan to strengthen institutions, support democracy, boost economic growth & regional trade, strengthen health institutions, and build prosperity.

In this moment of national tragedy, DAI's thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the devastating floods. We are committed to shaping a more livable world. In all our work, we remain devoted to the development of Pakistan and its people.

