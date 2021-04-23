UrduPoint.com
Daily Covid-19 Jabs; 73,583 People Inoculated In The District

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Since Rawalpindi Health Authority has launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 10, around 73,583 people have been vaccinated in the district, District Health Coordinator for Coronavirus vaccination Dr Jawad Zahid said here Friday.

Talking to APP, he informed that 14,311 health workers including 59,272 people with senior citizens have received free of cost shots at 24 government vaccination centres of the district.

Dr Jawad said that the district health authority has registered a total of 22,871 positive cases to date out of which 21,092 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1779 to others district.

He added that 19,937 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 4256 including 2365 were quarantined at homes and 1891 in isolation.

The health officer told that 197 more confirmed cases were reported during the last 24 hours including 178 of Rawalpindi and 19 from outside the district.

"Presently 198 established patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 29 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,20 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,118 in Institute of Urology, 28 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 3 in Hearts International hospital.

He updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours,65 belonged to Rawal Town,43 Potohar town,44 Rawalpindi cantt,9 Gujar khan,12 Taxila,2 Kahuta ,2 Kalarsyeda,10 Islamabad,3 chakwal,2 AJK and one each from Attock,Gujrat,Jehlum,Quetta, and Murree.

