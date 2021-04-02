UrduPoint.com
Daily COVID-Jabs; Over 25,000 People Inoculated In The District So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Daily COVID-Jabs; Over 25,000 people inoculated in the district so far

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Since Rawalpindi Health Authority initiated its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 10, around 26,692 people have been jabbed in the district, District Health Coordinator for C-Virus vaccination Dr Jawad Zahid said here Friday.

He told APP that out of the 26,692 people that contracted with the shot, the priority was particular to health workers and those above the age of 60.

"So far, all of the vaccines that have been administered are the Sinopharm vaccine", he added.

The health officer up-to-date that 308 established cases were testified during the last 24 hours including 299 of Rawalpindi and 9 from outside the district.

Dr Jawad informed patients reported during the last 24 hours,59 have their place to Rawal Town, 66 Potohar town, 89 Rawalpindi Cantt, 16 Gujar khan, 50 Taxila, 12 Kalar Syedan,5 Murree,2 Kahuta, 4 Islamabad and one each from Attock, Mandi Bhwdin, Jhelum, Muzaffarabad and Dera Ismail Khan.

"Presently 196 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city counting 30 in Holy Family Hospital, 35 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,117 in Institute of Urology, and 8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," he added.

Dr Jawad told that 752 people have been died so far in the district including 10 in the last 24 hours with 9 belonged to Rawalpindi and one from another district.

