ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the unconditional apology by the British publication Daily Mail was a vindication of the 220 million Pakistanis, which also thwarted an anti-state conspiracy hatched by Imran Khan and his cronies.

"Finally, after three years, they (Daily Mail) tendered an apology, not to me but all of you. It was an apology to 220 million Pakistanis, and to millions of those mothers and children who were benefiting from the DIFD projects to support their food and health," the prime minister said addressing a press conference here along with his cabinet members.

Apprising the media of the allegations levelled by the previous government through the Daily Mail article, he said the onslaught was only meant to defame him, Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

"He (Imran Khan) was so callous to never think that it will not only malign Nawaz Sharif or Shehbaz Sharif rather it will hurt Pakistan's reputation," he remarked. The newspaper also published its apology in Sunday's print edition, he added.

He told the media that the DFID project's amount of 600 million Pounds was spent transparently and the allegations were also contradicted by the Department for International Development (DFID) itself.

"Consequently, the country was mocked and a message was conveyed that Pakistan should not be given any aid or grant," he added.

PM Shehbaz said despite the passage of three years, Shahzad Akbar had failed to produce documents to substantiate his allegations, which also led to his (Shehbaz Sharif) vindication by the NCA (National Crime Agency).

