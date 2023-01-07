UrduPoint.com

Daily Official Wheat Quota For Flour Mills Doubled In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Saturday that daily official quota of wheat for flour mills had been doubled.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Saturday that daily official quota of wheat for flour mills had been doubled.

According to official sources here, decisions were taken to tackle wheat and flour related issue during a meeting presided over by Punjab CM.

CM said that sale points had also been doubled across the province.

He said that 1840000 bags of 10 kg flour would be available on daily basis in Punjab at government rate.

Parvez Elahi said that from Monday 26,000 tons of wheat would be released to flour mills more than their demand.

Increase of government wheat quota would reduce prices of private wheat and flour reasonably, he added.

Food Secretary Nadir Chattha attended the meeting.

