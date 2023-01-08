UrduPoint.com

Daily Official Wheat Quota For Flour Mills Doubled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Daily official wheat quota for flour mills doubled

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Saturday that daily official quota of wheat for flour mills had been doubled.

According to official sources here, decisions were taken to tackle wheat and flour related issue during a meeting presided over by Punjab CM.

CM said that sale points had also been doubled across the province.

He said that 1840000 bags of 10 kg flour would be available on daily basis in Punjab at government rate.

Parvez Elahi said that from Monday 26,000 tons of wheat would be released to flour mills more than their demand.

Increase of government wheat quota would reduce prices of private wheat and flour reasonably, he added.

Food Secretary Nadir Chattha attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Sale From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

7 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti- ..

Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti-Turkish' Plans in Aegean Sea

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Eat Food Festival

34 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

34 minutes ago
 Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hope ..

Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hopes

34 minutes ago
 Pumas winger Cordero sends Bordeaux-Begles third i ..

Pumas winger Cordero sends Bordeaux-Begles third in French Top 14

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.