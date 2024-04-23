Daily urgent hearing applications time extended in SHC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has informed the legal fraternity that the office of Additional Registrar SHC Hyderabad Circuit Bench will receive their applications for taking up matters urgently on the same day by 10 am daily.

The SHCBA Hyderabad's President Ayaz Hussain Tunio and General Secretary Irfan Ali Bughio issued a circular here on Tuesday stating that the bar's plea with regard to extending the time for acceptance of the application had been approved.

They expressed gratitude to the court for accepting their request and extending the daily time for submission of urgency applications till 10 am.

They said the cooperation between the bench and the bar was not only mutually beneficial but was also in favour of the litigants.

