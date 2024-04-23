Daily Urgent Hearing Applications Time Extended In SHC
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has informed the legal fraternity that the office of Additional Registrar SHC Hyderabad Circuit Bench will receive their applications for taking up matters urgently on the same day by 10 am daily.
The SHCBA Hyderabad's President Ayaz Hussain Tunio and General Secretary Irfan Ali Bughio issued a circular here on Tuesday stating that the bar's plea with regard to extending the time for acceptance of the application had been approved.
They expressed gratitude to the court for accepting their request and extending the daily time for submission of urgency applications till 10 am.
They said the cooperation between the bench and the bar was not only mutually beneficial but was also in favour of the litigants.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 suspects arrested for raping minor7 minutes ago
-
District administration fixes price for roti, naan to facilitate people17 minutes ago
-
12.5 million used Saudi Arabia’s airports via 86,000 flights in Ramazan17 minutes ago
-
Submissions open for Pakistani media to apply for China's 2nd Silk Road Global News Award17 minutes ago
-
Two held, betel nuts, gutka/mawa seized17 minutes ago
-
PM invites Australian companies to share expertise with Pakistani entrepreneurs17 minutes ago
-
World confidence for investment in Pakistan enhanced after PML-N govt17 minutes ago
-
Capacity of rescue teams be increased for quality services to tourists: Advisor Tourism27 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Flora Festival27 minutes ago
-
Ali Madad vows to make Agriculture ideal Dept37 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 144 connections over default37 minutes ago