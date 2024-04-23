Open Menu

Daily Urgent Hearing Applications Time Extended In SHC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Daily urgent hearing applications time extended in SHC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has informed the legal fraternity that the office of Additional Registrar SHC Hyderabad Circuit Bench will receive their applications for taking up matters urgently on the same day by 10 am daily.

The SHCBA Hyderabad's President Ayaz Hussain Tunio and General Secretary Irfan Ali Bughio issued a circular here on Tuesday stating that the bar's plea with regard to extending the time for acceptance of the application had been approved.

They expressed gratitude to the court for accepting their request and extending the daily time for submission of urgency applications till 10 am.

They said the cooperation between the bench and the bar was not only mutually beneficial but was also in favour of the litigants.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Hyderabad Same Court

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

3 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

5 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

8 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

8 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

9 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

9 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan