Daily use items to be ensured during Ramzan: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration was taking necessary steps to ensure supply of daily use items during the Ramzan.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while presiding over a meeting of District Supply Management Committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabbi, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool, DO Industries Shahbaz Khan, Extra Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Muhammad Usman, Additional Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali, Deputy Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood, Nimra Hanif from Punjab food Authority, Secretaries Market Committee and dealers & importers of pulses, onions, tomatoes, lemon and other items were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner directed all concerned departments to implement the supply mechanism for providing relief to the consumers during Ramzan. He also appeal the dealers to cooperate for supplying flour, sugar, ghee/cooking oil, potato, onions, tomato, fruits, vegetables and pulses at government fixed rates.

He also directed the livestock department to take steps regarding provision of poultry items and meat on subsidized rates.