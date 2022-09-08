Daily wage employees stage protest

SARGODHA, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Daily wage employees of Punjab Sports department protested here on Thursday over non-payment of salaries.

Employees told media that Secretary Sports Punjab approved regularization of daily wagers,and alleged that director general sports Punjab was doing delaying tactics in this matter.

They said they were facing financial problems and their families were in trouble as they had not received three months' salary.

They urged Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhery Pervaiz Elahi to take notice of the issue, saying that 800 employees of Sports department across Punjab were in trouble.