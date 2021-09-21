Daily wages rates fixed in govt deptts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Finance Department, the district administration has fixed daily wage rates in the government departments.

According to the notification, Rs 777 per day will be paid to unskilled workers, Rs 808 to semi-skilled workers and Rs 887 to skilled workers.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad had directed heads of all departments to ensure implementation of new rates.