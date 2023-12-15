Daily waste collection to be enhanced, says MWMC chairman

Chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Mian Rashid Iqbal, said that the collection of daily garbage would be enhanced by completing the operation fleet

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Mian Rashid Iqbal, said that the collection of daily garbage would be enhanced by completing the operation fleet.

He expressed these views during a visit to MWMC's head office here on Friday.

On this occasion, he inspected the operational vehicle tracking system and complaints portal. Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob gave a briefing on the performance of the company.

Chairman Mian Arshad Iqbal also expressed satisfaction with the IT system and monitoring mechanism.

He said that the vehicle tracking system was commendable for saving wastage of resources while the company management is trying to improve sanitation operations despite limited resources.

Chairman Rashid Iqbal said that the board of directors has given the company administration the task of immediate redressal of public complaints.

Shahid Yaqoob said that the complaint cell 1139 was completely functional for the redressal of public complaints.