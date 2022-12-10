‘DailyMail’s apology is evidence of our innocence,’ says Nawaz Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N Supremo alleges Imran Khan is involved in Rs50b corruption and NAB is investigating the cases while the details of these investigation will be shocking for the nation.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2022) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that apology and clarification by DailyMail is an evidence of their innocence.

Nawaz Sharif said that all accusation including money laundering, corruption and misuse of office and funds as well as kickbacks afterwards were made by the newspaper against Shehbaz Sharif on directions of Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar.

“Now tell me [if you] have seen the difference by yourself,” said the PML-N Supremo while talking to the reporters in London.

He said that National Crime Agency of the UK also gave clean chit to Shehbaz Sharif regarding the case some time ago.

“It is Britain. There is no PML-N governor or the PTI’s or any other Pakistani political party. It is a free country where there Is democracy and rule of law. Such a country is saying all that. What the bigger evidence could be than this one?,” he asked.

He also accused Imran Khan of committing Rs50b corruption, saying that the NAB was investigating the PTI’s billion tree Tsunami project.

He said that transfer of land to Al-Qadir Trust was also being investigated. He said the people would surprise when they would hear the details of these cases under investigation.

He strongly criticized Imran Khan saying that he himself was involved in corruption from head to toe and despite all that he accused others of corruption.

He stated that it was PML-N which made Pakistan an atomic power and pointed out that their services were quite clear to the nation.

“Even now if someone does not understand then how they could be made understand all that,” he added.

He said, “We did not create any hurdle in registration of cases and were forced to exile for no reason and sent to jail for no reason. Even a case of hijacking was registered against me. Tell me what has happened to that case till today?,”.

Nawaz Sharif said the PTI could not lay foundation of even a single project.

“I ask the nation to look at all these things very carefully and understand them,” he added.