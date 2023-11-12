Open Menu

Dairy Expo 2023 To Begin In City From Nov 15

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) A two-day 'Dairy Asia Expo 2023' will be held in the provincial capital at Expo Centre Johar Town from November 15 to 16.

The event is pivotal event in ongoing efforts to accelerate progress and sustainable growth within dairy landscape.

There will be diverse opportunities featuring extensive B2B networking sessions, showcasing prospects for valuable foreign investments and facilitating the exchange of ideas and best practices among delegations from more than 15 nations with our local industry.

It is hoped that the Dairy Expo 2023 is expected to draw an audience of over 50,000 participants including key stakeholders from the dairy sector,  farmers, investors, importers, exporters, dairy processors, academia, traders, dairy professionals, farm managers, veterinarians, manufacturers, dairy and agriculture entrepreneurs and etc.

The event will provide a unique opportunity

for government's Livestock and Dairy Development Sector to showcase its services and innovations to a diverse audience of national and international visitors.

