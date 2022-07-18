UrduPoint.com

Dairy Farm Owners Stressed To Expedite Vaccination Of Animals Against Lumpy Skin Disease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Dairy farm owners stressed to expedite vaccination of animals against lumpy skin disease

President Livestock Farmers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Awan has stressed upon owners of dairy farms to expedite vaccination as death of animals due to lumpy skin disease is showing increase

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :President Livestock Farmers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Awan has stressed upon owners of dairy farms to expedite vaccination as death of animals due to lumpy skin disease is showing increase.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Asif Awan also laid stress on Livestock and Dairy Development Department to initiate treatment of lumpy skin infected animals on emergency basis as the situation is going out of control.

It merits a mention here that around 26, 383 number of animals have been infected from lumpy skin disease in KP till July 16 and the number of death animals is around 1223.

Asif Awan also advised dairy farm owners to use to vaccine imported from Turkey for protection and safety of their cattle.

He also welcomed approval of funds in recent budget of KP government reserving some amount for controlling of lumpy skin and congo disease.

He demanded of government to set up veterinary rooms at the entry points of all the districts of the province so that so animal can enter without spray and getting vaccinated.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Turkey Budget Congo July All From Government

Recent Stories

Newly elected MPA takes oath

Newly elected MPA takes oath

49 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews implementation of NAP

Commissioner reviews implementation of NAP

52 seconds ago
 Aussie state to take COVID-19 precautions as stude ..

Aussie state to take COVID-19 precautions as students to return to schools

57 seconds ago
 Prime Minister grieved over death toll in Rahimyar ..

Prime Minister grieved over death toll in Rahimyar Khan tragedy

4 minutes ago
 Russian Language Center to Reopen in Ecuador in Au ..

Russian Language Center to Reopen in Ecuador in Autumn - Russian Ambassador

4 minutes ago
 Delta Air Lines to Purchase 100 Boeing 737 MAX Air ..

Delta Air Lines to Purchase 100 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft - Statement

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.