Dairy farm owners stressed to expedite vaccination of animals against lumpy skin disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :President Livestock Farmers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Awan has stressed upon owners of dairy farms to expedite vaccination as death of animals due to lumpy skin disease is showing increase.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Asif Awan also laid stress on Livestock and Dairy Development Department to initiate treatment of lumpy skin infected animals on emergency basis as the situation is going out of control.

It merits a mention here that around 26, 383 number of animals have been infected from lumpy skin disease in KP till July 16 and the number of death animals is around 1223.

Asif Awan also advised dairy farm owners to use to vaccine imported from Turkey for protection and safety of their cattle.

He also welcomed approval of funds in recent budget of KP government reserving some amount for controlling of lumpy skin and congo disease.

He demanded of government to set up veterinary rooms at the entry points of all the districts of the province so that so animal can enter without spray and getting vaccinated.