UrduPoint.com

Dairy Farmers Defers Protest On Assurance Of DC Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Dairy farmers defers protest on assurance of DC Peshawar

Diary Farmers Association of Peshawar has postponed its protest for increasing prices of milk and other dairy products on assurance of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Diary Farmers Association of Peshawar has postponed its protest for increasing prices of milk and other dairy products on assurance of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the announcement to this effect was made by President Dairy Farmers Association Peshawar, Muhammad Asif Awan.

The protest was planned for June 29 (Wednesday) to be held in front of Chief Minister House.

The protest has been postponed till observance of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, said Asif Awan in the press statement.

Asif said due to price hike in different products including feed, medicine of livestock, the Dairy Farmers are demanding increase in prices of dairy products.

If prices are not increase, it will become impossible for dairy farm owners to continue business, he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Chief Minister Business Price June

Recent Stories

Comprehensive security plan devises during Eid: SS ..

Comprehensive security plan devises during Eid: SSP Khairpur

2 minutes ago
 Technical, scientific & technology education becom ..

Technical, scientific & technology education become need of hour: DC Kohlu

2 minutes ago
 Three-member Pakistan outfit fly to Egypt for Inte ..

Three-member Pakistan outfit fly to Egypt for International Golf Championship

2 minutes ago
 Expert urges government to bring more tax payers i ..

Expert urges government to bring more tax payers in tax net

2 minutes ago
 SU announces B.Com (Pass) annual examination resul ..

SU announces B.Com (Pass) annual examination results

16 minutes ago
 Minister seeks resolution of APP's issues in light ..

Minister seeks resolution of APP's issues in light of BoDs directive

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.