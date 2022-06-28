Dairy farmers defers protest on assurance of DC Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Diary Farmers Association of Peshawar has postponed its protest for increasing prices of milk and other dairy products on assurance of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the announcement to this effect was made by President Dairy Farmers Association Peshawar, Muhammad Asif Awan.

The protest was planned for June 29 (Wednesday) to be held in front of Chief Minister House.

The protest has been postponed till observance of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, said Asif Awan in the press statement.

Asif said due to price hike in different products including feed, medicine of livestock, the Dairy Farmers are demanding increase in prices of dairy products.

If prices are not increase, it will become impossible for dairy farm owners to continue business, he added.