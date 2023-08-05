Dairy farmers demand notifying Livestock Dept recommended milk price

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Cattle Farmers Association has called for issuing the notification of the milk prices on the basis of the recommendations submitted to the Deputy Commissioner's office by the Sindh Livestock Department.

Addressing a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday, the Association's president Shaukat Ali Jatoi informed that the department had suggested Rs 206 per liter price for dairy and Rs 215 per liter for retail.

However, he said Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro did not want to increase the milk prices from the existing Rs190 per liter at retail.

Jatoi argued that due to inflation the cost of milk production had increased to Rs 222 per liter.

He requested the DC to notify the new rates on the basis of the department's recommendations.

