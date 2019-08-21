UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dairy Farmers Increase Milk Price By Rs16 A Litre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 02:53 PM

Dairy farmers increase milk price by Rs16 a litre

The Karachi Dairy Farmers Association on Wednesday unilaterally increased the milk price by Rs16 a litre; and now the commodity would be available at Rs110 per litre at retail outlets

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) The Karachi Dairy Farmers Association on Wednesday unilaterally increased the milk price by Rs16 a litre; and now the commodity would be available at Rs110 per litre at retail outlets.The situation has triggered a wave of anger among the consumers who are already burdened by growing inflation.The government had set the price of milk at Rs94 a litre.

Sources familiar with the matter told the media that the price of milk was notified at Rs94 per litre by the city administration, while a large number of milk sellers have refused to sell milk at this price.When asked about the reason behind the price hike, the association fiercely responded to the commissioner by asking: "Who is the commissioner [in controlling the milk price]? The product is ours, and so we are to decide about its price."Meanwhile, the city administration remained silent on the issue.

Related Topics

Karachi Price Media Government

Recent Stories

Pakistani President confers top civilian award on ..

11 minutes ago

Water level in Sutlej rises up to 20ft at Ganda Si ..

2 minutes ago

Japan to Claim in Fresh Defense Paper North Korea ..

2 minutes ago

India, Pakistan should resolve Kashmir issue bilat ..

2 minutes ago

Sudan's New Sovereign Council to Swear in Chief, M ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Board invites 12 upcoming cricket ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.