Dairy farmers training stressed to prevent spread of zoonotic bacterial infection of Brucellosis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A research scholar and expert on Zoonotic disease, Dr Muhammad Shahid while laying stress over creating awareness about threats to public health by Brucellosis disease, has suggested for training of dairy farming community regarding measures to prevent spread of most contagious bacterial infection of livestock that not only affects animals but also humans.

“Brucellosis is a bacterial disease caused by various Brucella species, which mainly infect cattle, swine, goats, sheep and dogs. Humans generally acquire the disease through direct contact with infected animals, by eating or drinking contaminated animal products or by inhaling airborne agents” explains Dr Shahid who is serving as Senior Research Officer Microbiology and Biotechnology Center Veterinary Research Institute (VRI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In view of increase in occurrence of brucellosis infection cases among people even in dwellers of urban localities, it is needed to create awareness about threats posed by this disease and measures for prevention from it, Dr Shahid opined.

Talking to APP, Shahid informed that recently a surge in cases of Brucellosis has been observed especially in Swabi district of KPK.

The case history of infected people revealed that they have brought new animals from Afghanistan and Punjab after which the infection was reported.

Shahid advised the dairy farming community to arrange quarantine even at their farms and homes by keeping the newly arrived animal in isolation for ten to twelve days during which the infection symptoms are exposed.

He also suggested for Brucellosis test for newly arrived animal from Livestock hospitals where facility is available at a very nominal charge of Rs 100 per test.

The incidence of brucellosis is increasing day by day, particularly in large dairy herds, Shahid warned.

This infection has a considerable impact on human and animal health as well as on socioeconomic factors where rural income relies mainly on land cultivation and domestic animals farming and people usually live in very close proximity with their livestock, he added.

In case of contracting of this bacterial infection, humans are administered high potency doses of antibiotic including Streptomycin and Doxycycline.

There are seven to eight species of brucellosis bacteria among them the most common and reported are Brucella abortus and Burcella melitensis.

About the symptoms of disease among humans, Dr Shahid said these include sever fever, excessive sweating and joint pains.

The mortality due to infection is very low but becomes in case of detection in the stage of severity can also become fatal, he warns.

In some cases, the illness also causes miscarriage among females and impotency among males, he continued.

In animal also, the major symptom of Brucellosis is miscarriage after which the animal is brought to veterinary hospital and blood samples lead to detection of infection.

The treatment is also expensive and in most of the cases veterinary doctors advised owners for culling of the animal.

If preventive measures are taken, people can be saved from this economic losses which they face due to infection of their animals, he observed.

Brucellosis can be controlled by routine screening of domestic livestock and animal vaccination programme, he reiterated.

The Livestock and Dairy Development Department is also arranging training sessions educating people about preventive measures from this zoonotic disease.

There is need for dissemination of messages in newspapers, radio channels and on social media regarding infection symptoms, early treatment and preventive measures including disinfection of dairy farms, utilization of boiled milk and fully cooked meat besides regular screening of animals, he concludes.