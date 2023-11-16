Open Menu

Dairy, Livestock Sectors Vital To Strengthen Economy: Caretaker Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Dairy, livestock sectors vital to strengthen economy: Caretaker Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad

Caretaker Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said no doubt dairy and livestock are important sectors and can play significant role in strengthening country's economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said no doubt dairy and livestock are important sectors and can play significant role in strengthening country's economy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Dairy Expo 2023 here on Thursday, he said dairy and livestock were important components of rural population. He interacted with people at the show and asked about their interest in dairy products.

Organiser Hafiz Waseem told the minister that more than 50,000 people visited the Expo during two days. Stalls related to feeding, breeding, machinery, medicines and others were set up while government and other welfare organisations had also set up stalls.

The minister said the expo would help farmers get awareness about the latest technology. The Dairy Asia Expo would enable in bringing modernisation in dairy sector, he added.

The minister said revolutionary steps had been taken for automation of transport department. He said important affairs had been finalised to run electric buses in Lahore. Vehicle Inspection Certificate Stations were being set up in all districts of the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Punjab Vehicle All Government Asia

Recent Stories

FMBL to explore potential merger with TPL Corp, Ab ..

FMBL to explore potential merger with TPL Corp, Abhi Ltd

6 minutes ago
 PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant insta ..

PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant installation at PIMS hospital; dire ..

10 minutes ago
 Motorcycle thief held with PSCA help

Motorcycle thief held with PSCA help

10 minutes ago
 Secretary mines orders implementing axle load mana ..

Secretary mines orders implementing axle load management

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs action against sale of polyth ..

Commissioner directs action against sale of polythene bags, encroachments

14 minutes ago
 UK says reworked migrants treaty with Rwanda ready ..

UK says reworked migrants treaty with Rwanda ready in 'days'

14 minutes ago
About 250 Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia's west ..

About 250 Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia's west on decrepit boat

14 minutes ago
 Online Communication Activity for BRI's 10th Anniv ..

Online Communication Activity for BRI's 10th Anniversary launched in Suzhou, Chi ..

14 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto vows to double wages, fight inflati ..

Bilawal Bhutto vows to double wages, fight inflation, empower youth

6 minutes ago
 FPCCI welcomes staff level agreement with IMF

FPCCI welcomes staff level agreement with IMF

20 minutes ago
 Nawaz visits LCCI, stresses policy formation in co ..

Nawaz visits LCCI, stresses policy formation in consultation with business commu ..

6 minutes ago
 Release of fund to help uplift of tribal districts ..

Release of fund to help uplift of tribal districts: Dr Aamir

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan