Dairy Owners Fined
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Monday conducted raids at various dairies
to check quality of milk.
A spokesman for the PFA said the teams checked Ahmed Dairy, Ghulam Shafi Dairy
and Sbtain Dairy, and imposed fines on owners over law violations.
Recent Stories
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt to provide over Rs 5bln to govt hospitals for emergency, essential medicines: CM’s aide2 minutes ago
-
IDC condemns massacres silencing Kashmiris' right to self-determination2 minutes ago
-
Three Kite sellers arrested12 minutes ago
-
ECP declares 50 percent polling stations sensitive or highly sensitive22 minutes ago
-
Haripur Police conducts training session for security personnel ahead of general elections 202422 minutes ago
-
Passenger train derails in Attock32 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects 455 more connections involved in power theft32 minutes ago
-
Sports gala kicks off at SABS university32 minutes ago
-
DC visits BFC to inspect facilities being provided to businessmen42 minutes ago
-
More than eight million people registered to vote in Multan division52 minutes ago
-
Dallas Peace and Justice Center urges early release of Yasin Malik for peaceful dialogue1 hour ago
-
PFA seals one food outlet, imposes fine1 hour ago