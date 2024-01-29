Open Menu

Dairy Owners Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Dairy owners fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Monday conducted raids at various dairies

to check quality of milk.

A spokesman for the PFA said the teams checked Ahmed Dairy, Ghulam Shafi Dairy

and Sbtain Dairy, and imposed fines on owners over law violations.

