Dairy Owners Fined For Overpricing Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fraz Ahmed Siddiqui on Monday visited various dairies in the area on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi

During the inspection, actions were taken against dairy owners found charging excessive prices and collected 50 thousand rupees as a fine.

The AC Latifabad took action against Haji Munshi Dairy, Pak Medina Dairy, and Hafiz Dairy, all of which were selling milk at prices higher than the government-approved rates. According to an official handout, the government rate for milk in the district was set at 190 rupees per liter.

