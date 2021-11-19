Dairy production unit sealed for manufacturing unhygienic "Khoya"

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Friday sealed the dairy production unit and fined the owners for producing unhealthy "khoya" during a raid on the town of Lyden Karampur Road.

On the special instructions of Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Niswana, the PFA team raided the dairy production unit and checked the quality of "Khoya" produced in the unit.

Officers found substandard dyes, vegetable oil, powder, and counterfeit labels on the site.

Officers also found the staff's medical certificates missing, while the use of starch chemicals was also seen in the preparation of Khoya.

The PFA team destroyed 200 kg of unhealthy "Khoya" and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the owner of the dairy production unit.