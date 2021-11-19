UrduPoint.com

Dairy Production Unit Sealed For Manufacturing Unhygienic "Khoya"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

Dairy production unit sealed for manufacturing unhygienic "Khoya"

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Friday sealed the dairy production unit and fined the owners for producing unhealthy "khoya" during a raid on the town of Lyden Karampur Road.

On the special instructions of Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Niswana, the PFA team raided the dairy production unit and checked the quality of "Khoya" produced in the unit.

Officers found substandard dyes, vegetable oil, powder, and counterfeit labels on the site.

Officers also found the staff's medical certificates missing, while the use of starch chemicals was also seen in the preparation of Khoya.

The PFA team destroyed 200 kg of unhealthy "Khoya" and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the owner of the dairy production unit.

Related Topics

Punjab Oil Fine Road SITE

Recent Stories

KP to replace 56-year-old traffic laws

KP to replace 56-year-old traffic laws

19 minutes ago
 Court awards death in murder case

Court awards death in murder case

19 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan visits low-cost housing project; app ..

PM Imran Khan visits low-cost housing project; appreciates fast pace of construc ..

19 minutes ago
 Myanmar devotees climb '500 Duck Mountain' for ful ..

Myanmar devotees climb '500 Duck Mountain' for full-moon festival

19 minutes ago
 Nine kite sellers held with kites, chemical thread ..

Nine kite sellers held with kites, chemical thread

19 minutes ago
 PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat firs ..

PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat first

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.