Dairy Safety Teams Discard 1,500-litre Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Dairy safety teams discard 1,500-litre adulterated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The dairy safety teams, under the supervision of Punjab food Minister Bilal Yaseen, Friday checked milk-carrying vehicles at a picket, set up in Rawalpindi.

According to official sources here, the vehicles were checked at Motorway toll plaza.

During checking, 1,500 litres of adulterated milk was discarded while a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on owner of the milk carrying tankers.

Bilal Yaseen said that quality of milk from 35 milk carrying tankers was checked. The minister said that dairy safety teams had been directed to check milk on regular basis as per the direction of Punjab chief minister. He said that mafia involved in adulteration did not deserve leniency, adding that horizon of action against such elements were also being expanded.

