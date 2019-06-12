Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in KP

Dairy Science Park (DSP), Advocacy Forum - DSP (AF-DSP) has been established under the supervision of Arif Yousaf Ex MPA/Convener Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals of provincial assembly

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Director General Livestock and Dairy Dev KP and representative of Secretaries Higher Education; Planning and Dev; Local Government GoKP; Commissioner Peshawar, Director General Food Safety Authority KP and Dean FAHVS, UAP have been included as members from the public sector organizations (7).

Members from private sector include Mrs Nighat Jawaid, Sausage Factory, Mr Habibur Rahman, Jan Meat Shop , Mr Khanzada Ahmad Kamal, Feed Industry, Mr Muhammad Asif Awan, Livestock Farmers Welfare Association KP and Representative of Young Veterinary Doctors (5). Mufti Naeem Bukhari would assist as Sharia Advisor, Mr Rashid Aman as Entrepreneurship Expert, Murtaza Qureshi Legal Expert, Fayaz Ali Noor Media Expert and Mr Kamran Khan from Dairy Industry will serve as Secretary of the Forum (5).

The Advocacy Forum would hold its meetings for deliberation on the issues faced by the stakeholders across the livestock value chain and advise the relevant organizations for implementation of the recommendations, as per Terms of Reference annexed-A. Terms of Reference of Advocacy Forum Dairy Science Park have been notified.

The Advocacy Forum would be hosted by Dairy Science Park and the Panels of Experts/local and international linkages, would be provided to the Forum.

Meetings of the Forum would be held on quarterly basis. The issues faced by the milk and meat shops/processing factories, regarding price fixation and punishing/sealing of the facilities by government agencies, would be considered and way out would be suggested for implementation like implementation of SOPs, quality control analysis/certification and category-based pricing.

SOPs would be developed for implementation at milk and meat shops and processing facilities, protecting the environment and public health.

A system would be devised for quality control inspection of the livestock farms, food processing and marketing facilities. Training facilities/kits would be arranged for personal hygiene and food safety of the workers of livestock/poultry farms, processing and marketing facilities.

Establishment of an Endowment Fund for entrepreneurship development through seed money from the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its enhancement through other sources.

Assisting the public sector organizations in achieving their sectoral goals through participatory approaches.

Emerging industries in milk and meat processing and marketing have been provided technical and Quality Control certification support to relieve legal threats from the District Administration, who focus on price capping of milk and meat rather than quality.

Meat shops established on modern lines of hygiene produce quality beef; however such facilities are raided by the government agencies on the basis of higher prices.

DSP has been facilitating inspection of such facilities; providing SOPs for quality standards and issuing certificates.

Similar services are being extended to private slaughter houses and meat/milk processing centers and other emerging entrepreneurs. Sandia National Lab USA has been supporting DSP under a Biorisk Management Collaboration.

The Senior Minister, Local Government, Government of KP chaired a high level meeting held on 3-3-2016 and agreed on proposal of DSP for implementation of an ADP project for establishing a Modern Slaughter House.

Consequently, a Summary was initiated for Chief Secretary which was supported by Additional Chief Secretary. A note was initiated by the Senior Minister for Establishment of Task Force on Dairy Science Park which was approved by the Chief Minister on 2-8-2017.