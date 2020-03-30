UrduPoint.com
Dairy Sector For Financial Relief Package

Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:37 PM

Dairy sector for financial relief package

The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association of Pakistan Monday called upon the Sindh Chief Minister to provide them with financial relief package as the dairy sector was facing serious financial crisis in the province

In a press statement, Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association of Pakistan President Muhammed Shakir Umar Gujjar said the dairy sector was facing 50 percent decrease in demand and the stock was going into waste and as a result of that the dairy sector was coping with financial crisis.

He said that to graze their animals they had to sacrifice a few out of them to feed others.

He noted that the milk and meat were the essential commodities and were in daily use of the people as those provided rich vitamins to them.

Umar urged the government to announce a financial relief package for Sindh Dairy Sector otherwise it could collapse.

