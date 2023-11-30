Daisies show at UAF from Dec 12

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The annual three-day exhibition, namely Autumn Flower Show and Gul-e-Dawoodi (chrysanthemum), will start from December 12 under the aegis of the Horticulture Sciences Department, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

The flower show will be organised in collaboration with the USDA, University Horticulture Club, PakBlooma, PARB, Botanic Society and the PHA.

Dozens of colorful varieties of daisies including some varieties that flower lovers will get to see for the first time will be exhibited in the wide and green lawn of the Faculty of horticulture Department.

The exhibition will be inaugurated at 10 a.

m. by Vice-Chancellor Pro Dr. Iqar Ahmad Khan. Director Institute of Horticulture Sciences Prof Dr. Ahmad Sattar Khan, deans of various faculties, heads of departments and officials of related institutions and students would also be present.

Convener Management Committee of Exhibition Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said here on Thursday that students of other universities and civil society would also be invited to participate in the mega event.

He said that on this occasion, cultivation and maintenance of daisy, different types of display, flower arrangement, cut flower display, special floral display as well as painting and photography competition will also be organised.