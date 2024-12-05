Daisy Exhibition At Jilani Park
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:52 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Lahore's Jilani Park was filled with colorful flowers, as a daisy exhibition was inaugurated there on Thursday.
Preparations for the exhibition were completed on Wednesday. The sight of colorful flowers everywhere is charming. Numerous varieties of daisies have been decorated at the exhibition.
The PHA administration said every effort was being made to make the exhibition unique this year. At the exhibition, frames of peacocks, camels and butterflies have been covered with flowers. The flag of Pakistan has also been made part of the exhibition with green and white flowers. Flowerbeds have also been decorated with colorful flowers at the exhibition.
