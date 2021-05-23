UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DAK Warns Covid-19 Patients To Avoid Irrational Use Of Steroids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

DAK warns Covid-19 patients to avoid irrational use of steroids

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) : May 23 (APP):Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has warned against the irrational use of steroids in Covid-19 patients in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said a report reaching here Sunday.

"Indiscriminate use of steroids can trigger deadly black fungal infection, called mucormycosis which has reached epidemic proportions in several states of the country," said the DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan, the report said.

"So far, India including IIOJK State has reported over 8,800 cases of black fungus and more than 200 people have died due to this deadly disease," revealed Dr Nisar.

Dr Hassan said in occupied Srinagar that steroids were life-saving drugs in severe Covid patients who have respiratory distress or need oxygen or ventilation.

"There in no indication not for those patients who are not having respiratory distress and are not having any kind of need for oxygen, he underlined.

He said a Recovery trial in the United Kingdom showed that steroids reduce mortality in severe Covid-19 patients. But they increase the mortality when given to patients with mild disease.

"We are seeing steroids being prescribed to patients with mild Covid disease," Dr Nisar said.

"People are using steroids on their own when they do not need them." He said the recovery trial recommends that steroids should be given for 10 days and at a lower dose.

But much higher doses are given and for a longer duration.

The DAK President said Covid-19 is a biphasic illness. The first week of Covid is the viral replication phase. That is not when you should be using steroids "It is in the later stages (second week) steroids are to be given to counter the body's hyper-inflammatory response what is widely referred to as cytokine storm," he said.

"But steroids are prescribed to patients at the very onset of the disease," said Dr Nisar.

He said giving steroids too early, too much and far too long can make Covid patients susceptible to black fungus.

"Chances of fungal infection increase in those Covid patients who are diabetic and are taking steroids," he said adding that "one way to stall the possibility of the fungal infection is to make sure that Covid patients are given steroids at the right dose, at the right time and for the right duration.

Related Topics

India Storm Drugs Died Jammu Srinagar United Kingdom May Influenza Sunday

Recent Stories

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

11 minutes ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

56 minutes ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

56 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches ..

56 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi chairs Board meeting of Etihad Credit I ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises Egyptian efforts to achi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.