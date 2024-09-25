Open Menu

Dalel Dero Fort Continues To Attract Visitors Eager To Explore Historical Significance

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dalel Dero fort continues to attract visitors eager to explore historical significance

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Dalel Dero Fort, located in Dalail Dero Village between Nawab Shah and Sakrand in Sindh, Pakistan, was strategically built to prevent enemies from entering Nawab Shah and Sakrand.

According to a report of social media this remarkable circular fort features an extended rectangular gateway complex, standing 12 meters tall with a circumference of 836.8 meters.

Constructed with mud bricks, burnt bricks, mud mortar, and cheroli, it includes a main entrance with four centered arches, four guard chambers, and 12 bastions. Believed to date back to the Taplur period of Historic Sindh in the 17th to 18th century CE, Dalel Fort reflects the region's rich architectural heritage. Unfortunately, it is currently in poor condition, yet it continues to attract visitors eager to explore its historical significance.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Century Poor Social Media Sakrand From

Recent Stories

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

37 minutes ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

42 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

2 hours ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

23 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

24 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

1 day ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

1 day ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan