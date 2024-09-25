Dalel Dero fort continues to attract visitors eager to explore historical significance

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Dalel Dero Fort, located in Dalail Dero Village between Nawab Shah and Sakrand in Sindh, Pakistan, was strategically built to prevent enemies from entering Nawab Shah and Sakrand.

According to a report of social media this remarkable circular fort features an extended rectangular gateway complex, standing 12 meters tall with a circumference of 836.8 meters.

Constructed with mud bricks, burnt bricks, mud mortar, and cheroli, it includes a main entrance with four centered arches, four guard chambers, and 12 bastions. Believed to date back to the Taplur period of Historic Sindh in the 17th to 18th century CE, Dalel Fort reflects the region's rich architectural heritage. Unfortunately, it is currently in poor condition, yet it continues to attract visitors eager to explore its historical significance.