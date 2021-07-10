UrduPoint.com
Dalits Thrashed, Houses Burnt Over Petty Dispute In UP

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Dalits thrashed, houses burnt over petty dispute in UP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Few people thrashed a Dalits, misbehaved with their women and burnt their houses over a petty dispute at Barthara village in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district.

There was a dispute between the assailants and the victims in connection with walking on an infield bund in the village. The assailants attacked Dalits with batons and when the latter resisted, they set their houses on fire, South Asian Wire reported.

Police have booked six people and arrested four of them in connection with the incident. According to media reports, the police initially avoided taking action against the assailants but later they registered a first information report only after a video clip related to theincident went viral on social the media.

The incident has sparked a row over social media as several people have taken to Twitter and other platforms to raise their anguish over the incident.

