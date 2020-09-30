UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dalits Up In Arms Against Rape, Murder Of Low-caste Teen In India

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:18 PM

Dalits up in arms against rape, murder of low-caste teen in India

As India recorded an average of 87 rape cases daily in 2019 and overall 4,05,861 cases of crime against women during the year, a Dalit teenager girl raped by a gang of upper-caste Hindus died of her injuries, sparking outrage from low caste Hindus in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir Media Service reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :As India recorded an average of 87 rape cases daily in 2019 and overall 4,05,861 cases of crime against women during the year, a Dalit teenager girl raped by a gang of upper-caste Hindus died of her injuries, sparking outrage from low caste Hindus in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir Media Service reported on Wednesday.

India's 200 million low-caste Dalits have long faced discrimination and abuse, and campaigners say attacks have increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19-year-old woman was brutally assaulted in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on September 14, according to a complaint filed by the family with police. Found lying in a pool of blood and paralysed from injuries to her neck and spine, the woman was rushed to a local hospital before being brought to New Delhi on Monday as her condition worsened. She died during the course of treatment on Tuesday morning.

Rights activist Kavita Krishnan said the attack reflected the "larger picture of structural violence" against Dalit women.

Priyanka Gandhi, a member of the opposition Congress party, blamed the assault on the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

The France based news agency, AFP, while commenting on the incident said, "Women in India are subjected to alarming levels of sexual assaults, irrespective of their caste or class."India recorded 378,236 cases of crimes against women in 2018, the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed. A total of 32,033 cases of rape were lodged in 2019, which was 7.3 per cent of all crimes against women during the year, the data showed.

The crime rate registered per lac women population stood at 62.4 in 2019 in comparison with 58.8 in 2018, it showed.

Related Topics

India Attack Prime Minister Police Narendra Modi France Died New Delhi September Congress Women 2018 2019 Family Media All From Blood Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

32 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

33 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

32 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

32 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.