Dall Mills Association Appeals Turnover Tax Re-fixation On Pulses: Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:29 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Dall Mills Owners Association Haji Salahuddin Qureshi has appealed to Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to consider pulses as meal of poor class people and re-fix the rate of turnover tax at 0.25 percent likewise flour and rice.

Addressing a reception which hosted by Hyderabad Dall Mills Association Hyderabad in honour of newly elected office bearers and members executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at a local banquet on Tuesday, he termed the fixation of 1.5 percent turnover tax on pulses as injustice adding that as a result of this, the prices of pulses are going beyond the reach of poor people.

He hoped that the Federal government would consider the issue on humanitarian ground and reduce turnover tax on pulse as 0.

25 percent which is also being charged on flour and rice.

The President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohana in his address endorsed the appeal of the President Hyderabad Dall Mills Owners Association and assured that HCSTSI would approach to all quarters for acceptance of the appeal.

Among others, MPA Nadim Ahmed Siddiqui, Ex-Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Seth Saman Mal Devnani, Senior Vice President Hyderabad Dall Mills Owners Association Prem Chand and Vice President Eser Kumar also addressed the participants.

Eminent traders and industrialists including Muhammad Amin Khatri, Yasin KhiljiIkram Ansari, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Fahim Noorwala, Sikandar Rajput, Aamir Shahab, Shahid Kaimkhani, Haji Jalaluddin, Ziauddin Qureshi and Ex-MPA Abdul Rehman Rajput were also present on the occasion.

