Dallas hosts Kashmiri diaspora: A convergence for environmental, peace advocacy

(@FahadShabbir)

In a significant gathering at the White Rock United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas, community leaders, activists, and members of the Kashmiri Diaspora convened to deliberate on pressing environmental concerns and the looming threat of nuclear conflict in Kashmir on Wednesday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) In a significant gathering at the White Rock United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas, community leaders, activists, and members of the Kashmiri Diaspora convened to deliberate on pressing environmental concerns and the looming threat of nuclear conflict in Kashmir on Wednesday.

The meeting, orchestrated by the US-based Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF - Yaseen Malik faction), spanned over five hours of intense discussions.

Key topics included the Human Rights & Justice Committee’s insights on local issues like the County Jail in Dallas and immigration, while the World Peace & Nonviolence Committee shed light on global human rights and peace efforts.

The Environmental Justice and Refugee Support & Resettlement Committees also presented their impactful work and visions for the future.

The event, praised for its organization by Aftab Siddiqui, underscored the vital role of activism in championing peace, justice, and environmental stewardship. The participants also explored creative fundraising avenues, such as a multicultural food event, to bolster their cause.

APP/ahr/378