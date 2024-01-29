Dallas Peace and Justice Center urges early release of Yasin Malik for peaceful dialogue

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The US-based Dallas Peace and Justice Center on Monday called for immediate release of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, in a bid to resume and promote peaceful dialogue in the region.

The Dallas Peace and Justice Center a US-based organization dedicated to promoting peace and human rights has urged for the immediate release of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik.

In a petition addressed to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, the center emphasizes the importance of dialogue in resolving conflicts and establishing lasting peace in the region, says a press statement released to the media here late Sunday.

The incarceration of Yasin Malik, a prominent leader and advocate for the rights of Kashmiri people, has hindered progress towards a peaceful resolution and impeded potential dialogue between parties.

The center highlights the benefits of releasing Yasin Malik, including the resumption of dialogue, confidence-building measures, and representation of Kashmiri aspirations.

The organization firmly believes in the power of peaceful means to solve complex problems and urges for an environment of peace and tranquility for sustainable dialogue.

With this petition, the Dallas Peace and Justice Center hopes to draw attention to the issue and promote a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

APP/ahr/378