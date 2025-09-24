Damage assessment survey begins

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A damage assessment survey commenced in flood-affected areas of Gujrat with representation from the Revenue Department, Agriculture Department, Pakistan Army, and the Urban Unit.

Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi directed the survey teams to record all losses transparently through a mobile application to ensure that no affected household was left out of government assistance.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the teams will conduct door-to-door visits to assess damages to crops and livestock and upload the data on an online portal for compensation measures.

In this connection, a joint training session for survey teams was held at Jamia school Service Mor, Gujarat, where staff received practical training.