Damage minimized this year due to early warnings in flood-prone areas: Romina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Thursday apprised the Senate Standing committee on climate change that the damage was minimized this year due to early warnings in the flood-prone areas.

She made these remarks while providing a follow-up on recommendations from the previous meeting.

The PM's aide reiterated the need to prevent settlements in flood-prone areas.

The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, chaired by Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri, convened here at the Parliament House.

Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri addressed the Ministry’s provision of insufficient details in its briefing, pointing out that even basic information, such as the Names of relevant sites, is missing. During the session, Power Division officials provided an update on renewable energy projects, noting that 5,000 MW of renewable energy is currently under construction, with plans to add 15,000 to 19,000 MW of hydropower to the grid.

Senator Marri stressed that this information should be readily available to the Ministry of Climate Change and directed that it be presented at COP. She also called for the Secretary of the Power Division to participate in future meetings.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination mentioned that Pakistan is the third-largest importer of solar energy, yet the Ministry lacks comprehensive data on solar energy's contribution to the energy grid. She underscored the importance of obtaining accurate data to present at COP.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed raised concerns about the devastation caused by climate change in Balochistan, questioning whether the Ministry has any relief programs for the affected population.

He highlighted the destruction of homes, displacement of residents, and the collapse of the agricultural system.

He further requested detailed information on the Ministry's collaborations with NGOs and other agencies in the region and inquired about the progress and strategy for the Green Balochistan initiative. The committee was informed that 39 agreements have been signed, and work with various NGOs is ongoing.

The Ministry further discussed that a financial model for the Electric Vehicles Policy is being developed in collaboration with banks. The Electric Vehicles Policy is expected to reduce environmental pollution.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed sought data on melting glaciers, to which officials responded that glaciers in Pakistan remain stable, while those in India are melting. Climate Change officials also emphasized the rising temperatures in Pakistan due to climate change and reported that two million people in Sindh live in vulnerable, flood-prone areas.

In line with the recommendations from 31st July 2024, the IWMB and CDA coordinated to implement SOPs for the weekly bazaar. These SOPs included provisions for the availability of items at night and emergency supplies at the G6 bazaar.

Additionally, joint activities involved the restoration of the landscape at Pir Sohawa, as well as efforts to improve cleanliness and regulate hunting and wood cutting in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

In response to the decision regarding the Establishment Division's plan to create a dedicated occupational group for Climate Change within the civil service, the Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC) proposed hiring candidates initially on a contract basis, followed by recruitment from a fresh talent pool.

The Establishment Division affirmed that the Ministry's proposed scale and policy would be taken into consideration.