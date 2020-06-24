Damaged city roads being repaired in Muzaffargarh

National and Provincial Highway Authorities are repairing damaged city roads which will be accomplished within a week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :National and Provincial Highway Authorities are repairing damaged city roads which will be accomplished within a week.

Maintenance work including patches were being made on the arteries running within the city to facilitate motorists and citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance &Planning(F&P) Jam Aftab Hussain said this during inspection of the repair work here on Wednesday.

He informed that DC Amjad Suhaib Tareen directed to report the completion of roads maintenance within a week.

Repair work from Sohail petrol Pump to Qinwan Chowk and up-to vagon stand mosque has already been completed, ADC (F&P) concluded.