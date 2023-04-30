UrduPoint.com

Damaged Sewerage Line Being Repaired: MD WASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Engineer Khalid Raza Khan said on Sunday that work had been started to repair a damaged sewerage pipeline of Satiana Road on war-footing.

During a visit to the site, he said that 48-inch diameter sewerage line, passing through Toll Plaza Satiana Road, had been damaged and creating problems for residents of the area.

The WASA engineers, under supervision of Director Operations Adnan Gill, started repair work of the sewerage line, which would be completed on urgent basis.

Director Operations Adnan Gill also briefed the MD WASA about pace of work and promised to achieve the target in minimum possible time.

