Damages Caused By Torrential Rains, Snowfall In AJK: PM Qayyum Orders Authorities To Ink Report On Losses

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Damages caused by torrential rains, snowfall in AJK: PM Qayyum orders authorities to ink report on losses

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 09 (APP):AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has ordered to compile a detailed report on the damages caused by the recent torrential rains and snowfall in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The Prime Minister directed the administration to remain alert and vigilant at every moment to deal with any untoward situation during the ongoing season.

Niazi warned the officials that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He further directed the administration that Prime Minister's Office should be kept informed of the situation from time to time and directed for the restoration of all the connecting roads as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister said that all the administrative bodies should ensure mutual coordination with each other in case of emergencies.

He said it was the responsibility of the government and the administration to ensure the vehicular traffic operative and restoration of communications facilities for the people in all seasons. He added that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Sunday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of the brother of the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani .

In his message of condolence sent to the Chairman Senate, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said "my sympathies are with you and other members of the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow.

The Prime Minister prayed for the rest of the departed soul and eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.

