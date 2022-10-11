UrduPoint.com

Damages Survey Enters Final Phase At Kohistan Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Damages survey enters final phase at Kohistan Lower

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Following the directives of the provincial government in Kohistan Lower district, the house damage survey is in the final stages of completion. To register the genuine beneficiaries, the Deputy Commissioner has constituted two assessment teams headed by the Officer-in-Charge who was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Patan Hafeezullah.

The survey of the remote areas of Union Council Ranulia has been completed by staying in the area for 4 days and 3 nights. The team started the survey from Doga and completed the survey of Dogi in Dumikhel Pass and Maria after completion of the last village the team.

The next morning they completed Dara Shabikhel which was started from Chidrai and finally completed the assigned target by surveying the affected houses of Berkley via Bela Manikhel.

Meanwhile, the team hiked continuously from 7 am to 7 pm. The entire team performed this difficult task with utmost zeal, sincerity and integrity. A letter was also sent to the police to take action under the NDMA Act against a village councilor and 3 others who tried to take advantage of the survey through fraud and misrepresentation.

The Assistant Commissioner appreciated the services of all the team members for completing the survey of the area in a peaceful and highly professional manner. AC has thanked the people of the area for their cooperation and hospitality of the survey team.

Related Topics

Police Kohistan Bela All From Government

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

8 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

8 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

8 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.