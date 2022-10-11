Damages survey enters final phase at Kohistan Lower

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Following the directives of the provincial government in Kohistan Lower district, the house damage survey is in the final stages of completion. To register the genuine beneficiaries, the Deputy Commissioner has constituted two assessment teams headed by the Officer-in-Charge who was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Patan Hafeezullah.

The survey of the remote areas of Union Council Ranulia has been completed by staying in the area for 4 days and 3 nights. The team started the survey from Doga and completed the survey of Dogi in Dumikhel Pass and Maria after completion of the last village the team.

The next morning they completed Dara Shabikhel which was started from Chidrai and finally completed the assigned target by surveying the affected houses of Berkley via Bela Manikhel.

Meanwhile, the team hiked continuously from 7 am to 7 pm. The entire team performed this difficult task with utmost zeal, sincerity and integrity. A letter was also sent to the police to take action under the NDMA Act against a village councilor and 3 others who tried to take advantage of the survey through fraud and misrepresentation.

The Assistant Commissioner appreciated the services of all the team members for completing the survey of the area in a peaceful and highly professional manner. AC has thanked the people of the area for their cooperation and hospitality of the survey team.