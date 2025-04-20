Damaging Pakistan Won't Help Palestinian Cause: Azma
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has strongly condemned violent protests held under the guise of showing solidarity with Gaza, saying such actions do more harm than good.
Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, she remarked, “Damaging Pakistan will not help the Palestinian cause.” She highlighted that around 25,000 Pakistanis earn their livelihoods through food franchises, many of which have come under attack. “Those injured or killed in these incidents were Pakistanis — so whose cause are we really advancing?” she questioned.
She accused extremist elements of trying to disrupt Punjab’s development and suggested that foreign forces might be fueling the unrest. She warned that the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands, adding, “Islam stands for peace, not for chaos.”
So far, authorities have arrested 149 suspects and registered 14 FIRs [first information reports] in connection with the violence. The information minister concluded by welcoming peaceful protests and urged the public to remain within the bounds of the law.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Damaging Pakistan won't help Palestinian cause: Azma2 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for country on Monday2 minutes ago
-
Biography "A Heart That Heals" launched22 minutes ago
-
Embargoed: *Not to be published/broadcast before April 21* President urges citizens to follow teachi ..22 minutes ago
-
Iqbal’s message of unity, self independence is an eternal source of guidance for Muslim Ummah: Aya ..32 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches three transformative programs to empower skilled youth with jobs, loans, and traini ..42 minutes ago
-
73 suspects arrested in police, CTD joint operation in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Vaccination process for pilgrims from 21st1 hour ago
-
Rs170,000 in fines imposed, shop demolished for encroachment1 hour ago
-
Kiyani assures Sindh to get full share of water1 hour ago
-
Cleanliness campaign to start at SITE from Monday1 hour ago
-
Sindh Excise collects Rs12,466,917 during road checking drive1 hour ago