Daman E Koh, Pir Sohawa Gift Of God For Islamabad City

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:50 PM

Daman e Koh, Pir Sohawa gift of God for Islamabad city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed said that Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa and adjoining areas are rare gift of God for Islamabad city.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to Daman Koh along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

The Chairman while issuing instructions to various directorates on the occasion said, new and more hotels and restaurants should be opened for the tourists to attract tourists.

He also directed to pay special attention to cleanliness of the area and directed to increase cleaning staff and install additional bins in the area.

The Chairman further said it was our responsibility to take care of the greenery and cleanliness of the area. The place has the status of a tourist destination not only for the residents of this city but also for tourists all over the country and abroad.

Giving instructions to the Road Maintenance Department, he said work of repairing, carpeting, lane marking and curb stone of Daman Koh should be completed as soon as possible.

Officers of road maintenance, sanitation, environment, street lights and other related departments were also present on the occasion.

