Daman Tehsil Press Club Delegation Meets DPO Tank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A delegation of the Daman tehsil press club Tank met with the newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, in his office here on Wednesday.
According to the Tank police spokesperson, the delegation included the President of the Press Club, Adam Khan Kundi, Patron-in-Chief Dr. Ehsan Sheikh, General Secretary Saleem Danish, Finance Secretary Shahid, Information Secretary Mustajab Ali, Vice President Irfan Laghari, and Nematullah.
Press Club President Adam Khan Kundi congratulated DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed hope that he would play a pivotal role in resolving public issues through strong ties between the police and journalists.
He assured that the Press Club would highlight legitimate issues for the benefit of the public and hoped that the DPO would address these issues on merit.
The DPO said that he would make every effort to build trust between the public and the police, ensuring that people feel safe and secure.
He acknowledged the challenges and resource shortages faced by the police department but committed to improving resources during his tenure.
He emphasized that police stations would remain accessible to the public for timely resolution of grievances and instructed the station staff to listen attentively to the public's concerns and treat them with courtesy.
During the meeting, Dr. Ehsan Sheikh suggested increasing police patrols in the city with FC personnel, while Saleem Danish proposed holding open forums to enhance communication between the police and the public.
The DPO assured the delegation that open forums would soon be held to address public issues and that patrols within the city would be increased.
The DPO also thanked the Daman Press Club delegation for visiting his office.
