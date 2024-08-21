Open Menu

Daman Tehsil Press Club Delegation Meets DPO Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Daman Tehsil press club delegation meets DPO Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A delegation of the Daman tehsil press club Tank met with the newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, in his office here on Wednesday.

According to the Tank police spokesperson, the delegation included the President of the Press Club, Adam Khan Kundi, Patron-in-Chief Dr. Ehsan Sheikh, General Secretary Saleem Danish, Finance Secretary Shahid, Information Secretary Mustajab Ali, Vice President Irfan Laghari, and Nematullah.

Press Club President Adam Khan Kundi congratulated DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed hope that he would play a pivotal role in resolving public issues through strong ties between the police and journalists.

He assured that the Press Club would highlight legitimate issues for the benefit of the public and hoped that the DPO would address these issues on merit.

The DPO said that he would make every effort to build trust between the public and the police, ensuring that people feel safe and secure.

He acknowledged the challenges and resource shortages faced by the police department but committed to improving resources during his tenure.

He emphasized that police stations would remain accessible to the public for timely resolution of grievances and instructed the station staff to listen attentively to the public's concerns and treat them with courtesy.

During the meeting, Dr. Ehsan Sheikh suggested increasing police patrols in the city with FC personnel, while Saleem Danish proposed holding open forums to enhance communication between the police and the public.

The DPO assured the delegation that open forums would soon be held to address public issues and that patrols within the city would be increased.

The DPO also thanked the Daman Press Club delegation for visiting his office.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Daman Tank Nawaz Khan Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

21 minutes ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

21 minutes ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

32 minutes ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

35 minutes ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

35 minutes ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

35 minutes ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

35 minutes ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

35 minutes ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

35 minutes ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

41 minutes ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

40 minutes ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan